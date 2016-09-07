Suicide Prevention Coalition to hold annual vigil Sept. 14

September 7th, 2016    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

Balloon release during vigil in 2014.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Clermont County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host its 15th annual candlelight vigil to remember, honor, and cherish the lives of those individuals lost to suicide in Clermont County over the past year.

Over 5 million living Americans have lost a close family member or friend to suicide. Anyone whose life has been touched by suicide is welcome to attend and pay tribute to their loved one.

There will be a ceremonial lighting of candles, balloon release, and performance by West Clermont By-Request Choir. Refreshments will be provided following the vigil.

This event is sponsored by the Clermont County Mental Health & Recovery Board.

Time & Date: 6:30-8 p.m. , Sept. 14

Where: Union Township Veterans Memorial Park

Glen Este-Withamsville Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio

Contact: Lee Ann Watson, 513-732-5400

SHARE: share on facebook share on digg share on linkedin share on stumbleupon email to a friend
«

Leave a Reply

 

  • Sunny
    Sunny
    79°F
    real feel: 84°F
    humidity: 69%
    wind speed: 4 m/s SW
     
  • E.C. Nurre Funeral Homes
  • Holman GMC
  • Health Source of Ohio

    • Copyright © 2011-16 Clermont Sun Publishing Company.