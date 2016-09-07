September 7th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Clermont County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host its 15th annual candlelight vigil to remember, honor, and cherish the lives of those individuals lost to suicide in Clermont County over the past year.

Over 5 million living Americans have lost a close family member or friend to suicide. Anyone whose life has been touched by suicide is welcome to attend and pay tribute to their loved one.

There will be a ceremonial lighting of candles, balloon release, and performance by West Clermont By-Request Choir. Refreshments will be provided following the vigil.

This event is sponsored by the Clermont County Mental Health & Recovery Board.

Time & Date: 6:30-8 p.m. , Sept. 14

Where: Union Township Veterans Memorial Park

Glen Este-Withamsville Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio

Contact: Lee Ann Watson, 513-732-5400