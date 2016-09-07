SR 222 closure scheduled

September 7th, 2016    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

Slide repair requires closing state Route 222 between Possum Hollow and Filager roads beginning next week.

SR 222 will be closed north of the SR 32/SR 222 intersection beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will remain closed for 65 days.

The detour will use SR 132, SR 276 and U.S. 50.

Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming road closure.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through a work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.

SHARE: share on facebook share on digg share on linkedin share on stumbleupon email to a friend
«
»

Leave a Reply

 

  • Sunny
    Sunny
    79°F
    real feel: 84°F
    humidity: 69%
    wind speed: 4 m/s SW
     
  • E.C. Nurre Funeral Homes
  • Holman GMC
  • Health Source of Ohio

    • Copyright © 2011-16 Clermont Sun Publishing Company.