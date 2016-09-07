September 7th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Slide repair requires closing state Route 222 between Possum Hollow and Filager roads beginning next week.

SR 222 will be closed north of the SR 32/SR 222 intersection beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will remain closed for 65 days.

The detour will use SR 132, SR 276 and U.S. 50.

Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming road closure.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through a work zone.