SYNERGY HomeCare is raising money for Alzheimer’s disease one Senior Selfie at a time.

Through the month of September, the in-home care franchise organization with offices across the country is asking anyone 55 and up to turn the camera on themselves and say cheese.

In return, SYNERGY HomeCare will donate $5 for every Senior Selfie posted to the company’s Facebook page. Since this is the first year for the program, SHC is hoping to see 500 smiling seniors on its social media site.

The effort is part of the company’s goal to donate $50,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association this year.

Getting involved is a snap!

• Selfies must be of a senior (age 65 and up)

• All senior selfies must be posted to the National SYNERGY HomeCare Facebook page.

• If a senior does not have access to Facebook – family members are encouraged to help them take a selfie and post on their behalf.

• Family and friends can be in the picture with the senior, too.

We’ve already had some seniors post their selfies to the national SYNERGY HomeCare Facebook page. Check it out!

Did you know?

In the late stages of Alzheimer’s disease, people lose the ability to smile. SYNERGY HomeCare not only wants to save their smiles but their memories by raising awareness and money for continued research into this growing epidemic.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association:

• Someone develops Alzheimer’s every 66 seconds in the United States.

• Alzheimer’s disease is the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death

• More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease.

• There are more than 15.9 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the United States.

In addition to the Senior Selfie push, employees and clients of SYNERGY HomeCare will be participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s events across the country to raise additional money to fight the deadly disease.

Many offices will have special photo booths at their events to encourage seniors to smile, snap and show their support.