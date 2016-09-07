OVRDC’s full commission meeting & picnic
September 7th, 2016
Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission’s Full Commission Meeting & Picnic will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 in Pike County at the OVRDC Office, 73 Progress Drive, Waverly, Ohio. Registration will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 11 a.m. and lunch will follow at noon.
OVRDC Full Commission members have received registration information and anyone planning to attend must RSVP by Monday, Sept. 19. The meeting is open to the public and registration information is on our website www.ovrdc.org. If you have any questions, please call 1-800-223-7491 or visit our website. The picnic cost for non-members and/or guests is $25, which must be paid by Thursday, Sept. 22.
