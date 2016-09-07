September 7th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Do you know an individual or group volunteering to help children succeed in school? Nominate them for the Clement L. Buenger Award. Consider a company, board member, committee member, program volunteer, or anyone else working hard to support education! Nomination deadline is Friday, Sept. 16. Visit www.uwgc.org/educationaward to submit a nomination.

The Clement L. Buenger Award for Leadership in Education honors a person or group of persons who best exemplify a commitment to ensuring all children and youth succeed academically. The recipient must show extraordinary leadership, commitment or involvement in helping children, schools, or districts as they strive toward academic excellence.

Eligibility and Instructions:

Individual must have served as a volunteer (in a non-paid position) in a program, initiative or school that is driving toward academic excellence.

Award may be offered to individuals or groups volunteering at administrative or strategy levels OR individuals volunteering with individual students.

– Service at the strategy or administrative levels might include board leadership, advocacy, community engagement, fundraising, etc.

– Service at the individual child level might include volunteering within the classroom, tutoring or offering support to academic-based afterschool programs.

Open to any school district or agency in the United Way of Greater Cincinnati service region.

The award will be presented at the United Way Campaign finale on Oct. 28.