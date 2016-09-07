September 7th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Jungle Jim’s International Market is excited to announce not one, but three celebrity appearances this month!

We are happy to welcome four of the city’s very own Cincinnati Ben-Gals on Saturday, Sept. 10, comedian and talk show personality Adam Carolla on Friday, Sept. 23, and Tom Browning, former Cincinnati Reds pitcher on the Perfect Game to our Fairfield location on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., stop by Jungle Jim’s Fairfield for the chance to meet 4 of the Ben-Gals, cheerleaders for our very own Cincinnati Bengals!

By purchasing a bottle of Fit Organic Mosquito Repellent on the day of their appearance, customer will have the opportunity to take a photograph with the Ben-Gals, and will receive a free, autographed calendar! The signing will take place at the front entrance of our Fairfield location. Calendars are limited to the first 100 people.

Carolla, who is touting his line of beverages called Mangria, will be visiting prior to a live broadcast recording at Bogart’s in Cincinnati that same night. Formerly the co-host of Loveline, as well as the host of his own radio program The Adam Carolla Show, he is currently host of his own podcast, the aptly named The Adam Carolla Podcast.

Jungle Jim’s International Market will have bottles of Mangria on sale, but no purchase is necessary for entry. Fans of Adam Carolla’s Mangria will be happy to know that Jungle Jim’s International Market is stocked up, and are the exclusive retailer in the region for the time being. Adam Carolla is scheduled to appear at 5:30 p.m. inside the Beer & Wine Department.

The following week, Cincinnati Reds legend Tom Browning – who threw Major League Baseball’s 13th perfect game in 1988 and was beloved by teammates and fans alike during his almost decade long tenure with the Reds – will be stopping by with official Reds sponsor Evan Williams Bourbon to sign autographs.

Samples will be available for those 21 and over, but like the Adam Carolla event, there is no purchase necessary for entry. Tom Browning is scheduled to appear at 6 p.m. inside the Beer & Wine Department.