September 7th, 2016

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced on Sept. 1 that the United States Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program – which aims to prevent veterans’ homelessness and to quickly rehouse veterans and their families who become homeless – has awarded $14,348,140 in new federal funds to 15 organizations serving Ohio.

The funds will be used to provide outreach, assistance obtaining VA benefits, and case management to low-income veteran families that are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

Organizations that participate in the SSVF program also provide veterans with critical services, including healthcare, financial planning, child care, legal services, transportation, and housing counseling.

“Our veterans put their lives on the line for our country and we can’t stand by while some face life on the street when they return home,” Brown said. “These federal resources provided by the VA is an important investment in ensuring that all Ohio veterans and their families have a place to call home.”

Locally, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries Rehabilitation Center, Inc. received $1,002,876 for their work in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky.

In April, Brown – the only Ohio Senator to serve a full term on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee – joined the committee to announce its comprehensive Veterans First Act.

The Veterans First Act includes a variation of the Veteran Housing Stability Act of 2015, which Brown cosponsored.

The bill would increase veterans’ access to permanent housing options by increasing outreach to landlords to encourage renting to veterans, expanding the definition of “homeless veteran” – so more veterans, including those facing domestic abuse, can access housing assistance – providing grants for organizations that support formerly homeless veterans, and advancing research into homelessness.