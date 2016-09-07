September 7th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Mrs. Ohio America Pageant is now accepting applications from married women to represent Batavia as a State Finalist in the 2017 pageant being held on April 22, 2017 at the historic Knox County Memorial Theatre in Mt. Vernon.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Ohio and U.S. citizen, and married at the time of the pageant to be considered.

“We are looking for articulate, well-rounded, beautiful married women with an interest in competing,” stated Emily Stark, Director the Mrs. Ohio America Pageant. “Our State Finalists represent married women of all ages, backgrounds and occupations. Some have children, many are involved in their community, and all of them are remarkable in their own way. Majority of the contestants have never participated in a pageant before so this is a great way to step out of their comfort zone and grow as a person. There is no age limit or height requirement and no talent performance.” continued Stark. “We believe that being a married woman and juggling all of life’s responsibilities is talent enough.”