September 1st, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

As the season enters the second week, several local volleyball teams are starting to get into a winning groove.

Milford earned their first win of the season on Aug. 23 with a four-set victory over Sycamore. The Eagles won the first set 25-20, then dropped the second 25-17. They won the final two sets 25-23 and 25-15 to win the match.

That same night, Batavia earned a three-set sweep of Felicity, winning the sets by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-21.

The Amelia Barons weren’t as lucky, falling to Madeira in a five-set battle. The Barons won the first set 25-21 but lost the second 25-22. A 25-19 win in the third set gave the Barons a chance at the match, but a 28-26 loss in a marathon set four led to a fifth and final set, which Maderia won 15-9.

The New Richmond Lady Lions continued their winning ways last week, defeating Ripley 25-10, 25-14 and 25-6 in straight sets to remain undefeated. Glen Este fell to McNicholas 25-15, 25-15 and 25-23 for their second defeat of the young season. The Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers also dropped a close match on Aug. 24, falling to Fayetteville 25-15, 25-23, 19-25, 16-25 and 6-15.

One day later, three local teams returned to action. Williamsburg earned a straight-set victory over Batavia by scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-7. Milford picked up a win over Amelia 25-21, 25-8 and 25-11 and Fayetteville defeated Felicity 25-15, 25-21 and 25-16.

In Eastern Cincinnati Conference action, Milford lost a road match on Aug. 27 to McNicholas 25-16, 25-14 and 25-12. Glen Este fell to Harrison in three sets, 25-17, 25-11 and 25-17.

That same day, the New Richmond Lady Lions hosted a tri-match against Mariemont and Clark Montessori. The team dominated Clark Montessori, winning the match 2-0 by 25-2 and 25-10. They also defeated Mariemont 2-0 (25-12 and 25-14).

Clermont Northeastern traveled to Monroe High School and came away with a four-set loss, falling by scores of 25-8, 25-14, 19-25 and 25-18.

The Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers joined the Felicity Lady Cardinals in Ripley for a tri-match. Bethel-Tate battled the Lady Jays to a 2-1 win, dropping the first set 25-19 but rallying for 26-24 and 25-23 victories in the next two. The Lady Tigers dropped the first set to Felicity 25-23, but completed the comeback by winning the next two 25-15 and 25-23 to take the match. The Lady Cardinals defeated Felicity for their first victory of the season.

On Aug. 29, the New Richmond Lady Lions continued their undefeated ways, knocking off Reading in five sets. New Richmond won the first set 25-19 but lost the next two by scores of 20-25 and 18-25, respectively. The team rallied, winning the fourth set 25-18 and the fifth 15-11.

Williamsburg had a bit of an easier go in their match against Whiteoak. The Lady Wildcats rolled to a home victory over their Southern Hills Athletic Conference foe, winning in straight sets: 25-4, 25-10 and 25-7.

Several local teams hit the court on Sept. 2. Goshen pays a visit to Batavia while Georgetown hosts Williamsburg. Both of those games begin at 6 p.m. Amelia is at New Richmond, Clermont Northeasten visits Blanchester and Bethel-Tate returns to Felicity. Those three contests start at 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Cincinnati Conference action begins at 7 p.m. as Glen Este visits Turpin and Milford hosts Loveland.

Tags: Amelia Lady Barons Volleyball, Batavia Lady Bulldogs Volleyball, Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers Volleyball, Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets Volleyball, Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals Volleyball, Glen Este Lady Trojans Volleyball, Milford Lady Eagles Volleyball, New Richmond Lady Lions Volleyball, Williamsburg Lady Wildcats Volleyball