September 1st, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 will hold its 11th Annual Golf Outing on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Elk’s Run Golf Club in Batavia.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 9.

The cost of $80 per person includes 18 holes of golf, cart, two drink tickets and an Italian buffet dinner. Hole sponsorships are also available for $50.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place Team, 2nd Place Team, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Longest Putt. There will also be a door prize drawing and a raffle. Michael Newman, VVA 1st VP, commented, “For the last ten years we have had a successful event. This year we need more golfers and hole sponsors to help us pass last year’s great attendance.”

This year’s Corporate sponsors for the outing include; TQL and Deltec.