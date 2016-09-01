Vietnam Veterans Annual Golf Outing
Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 will hold its 11th Annual Golf Outing on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Elk’s Run Golf Club in Batavia.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 9.
The cost of $80 per person includes 18 holes of golf, cart, two drink tickets and an Italian buffet dinner. Hole sponsorships are also available for $50.
Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place Team, 2nd Place Team, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Longest Putt. There will also be a door prize drawing and a raffle. Michael Newman, VVA 1st VP, commented, “For the last ten years we have had a successful event. This year we need more golfers and hole sponsors to help us pass last year’s great attendance.”
This year’s Corporate sponsors for the outing include; TQL and Deltec.
To register your team or become a hole sponsor contact Ken Williamson, Golf Committee Chairperson (513-260-6501). Proceeds provide funding to support the mission of Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649. Visit www.vva649.org for details.
