September 1st, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District and Jackson Township Trustees are sponsoring a FREE scrap tire collection event 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The drop-off is at 3347 U.S. 50, 0.2 of a mile east of Aber Road. (This is not the Township Hall/Fire Department.)

This event is to help clean up scrap tires in the community and may be the last free opportunity to do so. Businesses and individuals who generate tires as part of their normal course of business are not eligible as this is not a program to subsidize used tire shops and trucking companies. Tires on rims and agricultural tires will be accepted. Questions? Call 513-732-7745.