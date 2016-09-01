SR 767 closure scheduled

Slide repair requires closing State Route 749 beginning next week.

SR 749 will be closed between Wagner Road and Cole Road, just east of Bristol Road. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 and will be reopen at approximately 3:30 p.m.

on Friday, Sept. 23.
The detour will use U.S. 52 and SR1 32 and is an additional 3.4 miles.

Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the up- coming road closure.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through a work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.

 

