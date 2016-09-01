Soccer Fan? Grab free FC Cincinnati tickets
The Tri-State’s first professional soccer team, FC Cincinnati, celebrated its first birthday at the Lindner Athletic Center recently and Hoxworth wants to keep the celebration going by inviting the community to roll up their sleeve for tickets.
“We are thrilled to partner with Cincinnati’s newest sports team,” said Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson. “Cincinnati has caught soccer fever and we are rewarding blood donors with two tickets to see FC Cincinnati in action.”
Give blood at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center on Sept. 2 and get two free tickets to the Sept. 17 FC Cincinnati game.
(For hours/directions: http://www.hoxworth.org/donors/locations.html)
Hoxworth is always in need of lifesaving blood. Schedule an appointment by calling 513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.
Julia: My prayers are with you and your family. Your higher power will guide...
joe miller: First they should repave old St. Rt. 32 between Batavia and Burg. A di...
daniel hammond: cigarette butts bio-degrade within 3 weeks to 6 months for desert cond...
daniel hammond: Another reason to ban smoking, George said, is because of litter. Ciga...
daniel hammond: One reason is that there is no safe level of second hand smoke, accord...