Soccer Fan? Grab free FC Cincinnati tickets

September 1st, 2016    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

The Tri-State’s first professional soccer team, FC Cincinnati, celebrated its first birthday at the Lindner Athletic Center recently and Hoxworth wants to keep the celebration going by inviting the community to roll up their sleeve for tickets.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cincinnati’s newest sports team,” said Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson. “Cincinnati has caught soccer fever and we are rewarding blood donors with two tickets to see FC Cincinnati in action.”

Give blood at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center on Sept. 2 and get two free tickets to the Sept. 17 FC Cincinnati game.

(For hours/directions: http://www.hoxworth.org/donors/locations.html)

Hoxworth is always in need of lifesaving blood. Schedule an appointment by calling 513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.

