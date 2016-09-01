Roger Craycraft, 82

Roger L. Craycraft, 82, beloved husband of Edna, devoted father of Hans, Rosemarie and Kenneth, passed away on August 22, 2016 in Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents Zed and Clara Craycraft and his siblings Helen, Elbert, Harrison, Louise, Tommy, Norman, Leota, Harold, Mary Frances, Harvey, William Glenn, and Jerry. Survivors include his brother Ezra and his sister Henrietta DeBoard. Mr. Craycraft was a 1952 graduate of Bethel-Tate High School and served 20 years in the US Army. In accordance with Mr. Craycraft’s wishes, no services were held.

