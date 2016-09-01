Representative John Becker (R-Union Township) introduced House Bill 590 on Aug. 16, which provides protection for Concealed Handgun License (CHL) holders who inadvertently carry a concealed firearm into a posted/prohibited location. In short, House Bill 590 makes it so any CHL holder who carries a concealed firearm into a prohibited or posted place and is discovered could not be charged with a crime, unless said CHL holder refuses to leave or take the firearm and secure it in a proper location.

“This is standard, common sense practice by many officials in government buildings, including those around Capitol Square,” says Becker. “CHL holders successfully pass background checks and are trained in gun safety and marksmanship. Many carry their concealed firearm with them so often that it is easy to inadvertently enter a prohibited, or posted, location.