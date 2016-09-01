Rep. Becker introduces measure for concealed handgun license holders
Representative John Becker (R-Union Township) introduced House Bill 590 on Aug. 16, which provides protection for Concealed Handgun License (CHL) holders who inadvertently carry a concealed firearm into a posted/prohibited location.
In short, House Bill 590 makes it so any CHL holder who carries a concealed firearm into a prohibited or posted place and is discovered could not be charged with a crime, unless said CHL holder refuses to leave or take the firearm and secure it in a proper location.
“This is standard, common sense practice by many officials in government buildings, including those around Capitol Square,” says Becker. “CHL holders successfully pass background checks and are trained in gun safety and marksmanship. Many carry their concealed firearm with them so often that it is easy to inadvertently enter a prohibited, or posted, location.
It is in the best interest and safety of Ohioans that CHL holders be given a simple opportunity to remedy their mistake.”
House Bill 590 preserves immunity for businesses who allow firearms. However, it removes immunity protections for businesses who post ‘no firearms allowed’ signage and do not provide adequate security.
The legislation now awaits referral to an Ohio House committee for further consideration.
Julia: My prayers are with you and your family. Your higher power will guide...
joe miller: First they should repave old St. Rt. 32 between Batavia and Burg. A di...
daniel hammond: cigarette butts bio-degrade within 3 weeks to 6 months for desert cond...
daniel hammond: Another reason to ban smoking, George said, is because of litter. Ciga...
daniel hammond: One reason is that there is no safe level of second hand smoke, accord...