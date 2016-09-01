September 1st, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

On Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Bethel-Tate Middle School, a quarter auction will be held to raise funds to support the upcoming school levy.

An amazing assortment of items have been donated by businesses in the local community and surrounding area: tickets to Perfect North, Reds tickets, gift baskets, scuba diving lessons and so much more. Parents, teachers and friends of the school have also donated items for auction. With the lift of your paddle, you could have a lot of your Christmas shopping done early.

Food and bake goods will be available for purchase as well. A 50 inch TV will be raffled, too. Bring your quarters and friends for a fun night of fellowship. All funds raised will be used to inform residents of Bethel-Tate Local School District of the need for their support and vote on Nov. 8 to preserve and protect the quality schools that serve our students. Our kids, their future, a stronger community for all.

So join us for food, fun and wonderful items awaiting your bid.