Discover the secret sights and sounds of the natural world at Cincinnati Nature Center’s Preparing for Night scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6-10 p.m. This totally unique family event showcases fun and informative interactive stations along the trails of the Nature Center, featuring animals and insects that make use of the cover of darkness.

Guests are encouraged to bring flashlights to use as they take a night hike and navigate the trails. There is an opportunity to view live owls up close with RAPTOR, Inc. and gaze at the brilliant nighttime skies through high-powered telescopes. Attendees may also bring a picnic dinner to enjoy with family and friends at the Krippendorf Lodge. There will be live music, free ice cream courtesy of United Dairy Farmers, and food truck eats for purchase.

“Nature can be a completely different experience at night and this event is intended to showcase some of the amazing animals that are active while we are asleep,” said Doris Callis, Events Coordinator at Cincinnati Nature Center.

Registration is not required. Member adult $8, child $5. Member family maximum $25. Nonmember adult $10, child $6. Nonmember family maximum $30.

For more information about Cincinnati Nature Center’s Preparing for Night, visit www.CincyNature.org . Cincinnati Nature Center’s Rowe Woods is located at 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, Ohio 45150.

Cincinnati Nature Center is a non-profit, environmental education organization whose mission is to enrich lives by inspiring passion for nature through experience, education, and stewardship. CNC offers locations in Milford and in Goshen totaling over 1,600 acres and over 20 miles of award-winning hiking trails.