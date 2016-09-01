OVI checkpoint held

September 1st, 2016

he Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post, with the assistance from Union Township Police Department, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio Department of Transportation conducted an OVI checkpoint on state Route 125 in Union Township, Clermont County from 10 p.m. to midnight.

A total of 463 vehicles were checked and 2 of the drivers were found to be impaired.

Officers from participating agencies conducted saturation patrols in the area of the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A total of 52 vehicles were stopped and one driver was arrested for OVI.

Federal grant funds supported the OVI Checkpoint and saturation patrols.

 

