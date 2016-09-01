September 1st, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Grab your cowboy boots and mosey on over to the ninth annual Old West Festival. The western-themed festival rolls back in town for another season of boot stompin’ family fun on Saturdays and Sundays – September 10 through October 16, 2016. Located at its permanent site, just 15 minutes from I-275, east of Cincinnati, the Old West Festival transports visitors back in time to a historic American era, the Wild West.

Drawing more than 20,000 visitors each fall, the permanent old west town is home to everything you would expect to see in Dodge City circa 1878. Attendees will enjoy gunfights, jailbreaks, delicious Old West food, drinks, and more. Period re-enactors will also be found walking the streets and performing the roles of cowboys, cowgirls, storeowners, residents, sheriffs, and of course, outlaws.

Other performers will be ‘round town as well. Magician Jason Jacobs will amaze, bewilder and astonish with magic and illusions during his daily shows at Long Branch Saloon, and world champion roper Rider Keisner will perform his signature gun slingin’, trick ropin’, whip crackin’ tricks. New in 2016, The Carnivale Gang will have visitors hootin’ and hollerin’ at their outrageous humor and outbursts of physical comedy as they tell fantastic tales of the west. Plus, folks can kick up some dust dancing to the musical stylings of two local bands, Gunpowder Creek and Raison D’Être.

And what would the old west be without a good ole’ fashioned gunfight? Back by popular demand, four times daily starting at high noon, the Big Irons Rangers return with their gunfight re-enactments and trick shooting. In between shows they, and other period interpreters, will be walking the grounds to meet visitors and pose for photos.

The Old West Festival is a grand time for the young’ins, too. New this year, children’s activities are INCLUDED in the Sidekick price of admission. Now, kids can enjoy UNLIMITED train rides, panning for gold, Santa Fe Slingshot, Beginner Bow and Arrow, and Lucky Levi’s Lasso.

They can also enjoy pony rides, an old-fashioned melodrama, educational and fun first-person narratives, and a horseback cowboy contest that takes place in the arena three times per day, where the folks of Dodge City settle their differences on horseback rather than with gunplay. The youngsters can also participate in historic games, and even cross the frontier in a covered wagon.

Themed weekends add to the experience of the Old West Festival and include REACH Family Weekend (New this year) Sept. 10-11; Freedom Weekend (New this year – all firefighters, police, EMS and military members will enjoy free Sidekick admission with their public service ID) Sept. 17-18; America’s Pastime Weekend Sept. 24-25; Romance Weekend Oct. 1-2; Faith Weekend (New this year, featuring a special evening concert with My Brother’s Keeper) Oct. 8-9; and Halloween Weekend Oct. 15-16.

To celebrate the opening of another season, the Old West Festival presents REACH Family Weekend, sponsored by Reach Cincinnati Magazine. The weekend will be filled with giveaways and fun prizes. Plus, all paid admissions will be able to sign up for free admission for an upcoming festival weekend, too, valid during the 2016 season.

Tickets to the Old West Festival can be purchased online or at the door. Sidekick Admission is $12.99 for adults, $9.99 for kids, and includes shows, rides, and live entertainment. Deputy Admission is $14.99 for adults, $12.99 for kids, and includes shows, rides, live entertainment, and unlimited soft drinks. Sheriff Admissions are $24.99 for adults, $19.99 for kids, and include shows, rides, live entertainment, unlimited soft drinks, souvenir boot mug, and $1 off draft beers for adults. Kids 2 and under are FREE; Parking is FREE; horse rides are not included. The festival is held rain or shine.