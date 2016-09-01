September 1st, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The New Richmond Lions opened the 2016 football season under the lights at the Sheakley Athletics Center on the campus of the University of Cincinnati in the 2016 Skyline Crosstown Showdown.

A rough third quarter was too much to overcome for the Lions, and the team fell to Indian Hill 49-36.The game didn’t start out all that well for New Richmond. Forced to punt on their first series from scrimmage, the snap sailed into the end zone, resulting in a safety and two points for Indian Hill.

The Braves would add to that on their next drive, scoring on a one-yard touchdown run to take an 8-0 lead.New Richmond answered in a big way. Sophomore quarterback Josh Anderson, with pressure in his face, lofted a pass to Gage Kramer, who took it 66 yards for a touchdown. The Lions trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Josh Stratton, New Richmond’s head coach, said trust in his receivers is what allowed Anderson to make that play.

“He knew where his receivers would be, and he trusted that he would put the ball where it was supposed to go and they’d be there,” Stratton said. “Those are plays we run quite a bit, he can run those in his sleep.”

Indian Hill struck again for another touchdown in the second quarter, and again New Richmond had an answer. Anderson lofted a deep pass to Corey Bozic, who got behind the Braves’ defense for a 66-yard touchdown reception. Anderson then converted the two-point attempt to tie the game.

Things fell apart in the third quarter. Indian Hill returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown, then scored again on a five-yard touchdown run from quarterback Reed Aicholz.

On New Richmond’s next drive, pressure from behind forced a turnover, which Dan Becker returned 45 yards to put the Braves ahead 29-15.

Stratton said the Braves defense pressured the Lions all night, but there were other issues that surrounded the team as well.

“It was six-man pressure and there are only five linemen and a running back,” Stratton said. “Sometimes the blitzes were delayed. They have the speed to still get pressure on the quarterback. There are snap issues we have to fix, it’s all about timing and communication up front. We have to understand that we need to be in the right protection at the right time.”

After another touchdown run by the Braves increased their lead to 43-15, New Richmond turned the ball over again, as Becker hauled in the interception and returned it 25 yards for another touchdown. The extra point was blocked, and the Lions trailed 49-15. Stratton called the throw a “sophomore” moment.

“It was just one of those moments,” Stratton said. “Sophomores will act like sophomores sometimes, and that’s OK. We just have to get them acting more like juniors and seniors.”

At that point, Indian Hill began to make substitutions on both sides of the ball, as did New Richmond. The Lions roared back into the game, thanks to back-to-back fumbles by the Braves, and scored 21 straight points late in the fourth quarter. They would get no closer, losing their season opener 49-36.

Stratton said he believes the team is better now than it was during last season’s opening week, which was a 42-14 loss at home to Indian Hill.

“I think, with the exception of the third quarter, we played pretty well compared to where we were at this time last year,” Stratton said. “We’re a much better overall team than we were week one last year, but we were really bad on special teams and we struggled with their pressure. Playing the ball in the air is something that we definitely need to improve on.”

Stratton also highlighted a third down that wasn’t converted in Indian Hill territory, calling it “unacceptable.”

“We get to a third and one and no first down, that’s a huge problem for us,” Stratton said. “New Richmond should never have an issue on third and one in opponent territory. It should always be a first down. Two downs to get one yard should be guaranteed. We have to make sure we’re playing downhill and not dancing.”

One thing that pleased Stratton was the way his defense flocked to the ball. Numerous times throughout the game Indian Hill encountered a wall of New Richmond defenders ready to make a tackle, which Stratton said is solid defense.

“That’s the sign of a good defense at any level,” Stratton said. “We want to get as many hats on the ball as we can, get as many hits on the ball carrier as we can. If you pursue and one guy misses, two or three guys should be there to clean it up and fix the mistakes.”

Statistically, Anderson finished the game having completed 11 of his 16 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. Chandler Kinalt carried the ball 19 times for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Anderson added another 67 yards on 13 carries. Bozic hauled in four passes for 96 yards and a pair of scores. Kramer totaled 104 yards receiving on four receptions as well as a touchdown.

While the result may not have been the one the team was looking for, Stratton said the experience of playing in the game was a good one. The contest was the only high school football game in the city of Cincinnati on the night it was played.

“It was pretty cool, a little nerve racking for the kids because they were out of routine,” Stratton said. “There were a lot of pregame theatrics that kept us in the locker room loner than we’d like to be. It was really loud in there, which was difficult from a coaching standpoint but was awesome at the same time because you really put your kids in a different type of environment that they’re not used to.”

The noise levels can’t be matched in high school stadiums, according to Stratton, because of how open the stadiums are.

The Lions will face another tough test this week as the team travels to Taylor High School. Stratton said the team will have to contend with a tough running game that opens up things in the air.

“They’re a pro-style, downhill run team with a great play-action passing game,” Stratton said. “They have a really nice quarterback, Evan Lamb, who throws a great ball and has great poise in the pocket on fakes.”

Stratton said the two teams were similar on defense, and added Taylor’s 37-3 defeat last week to Lawrenceburg isn’t necessarily a sign of their talent level.

“I think the score of their last game was deceiving, sometimes whoever handles the lightning situation better ends up winning the game,” Stratton said. “The score isn’t indicative of their talent, I think they’re a better team than that 37-3 score.”

The Lions will battle Taylor at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2.

