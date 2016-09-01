Monroe Township hosting annual safety day Oct. 8
Monroe Township Fire/EMS is hosting its 3rd annual Safety Day on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This event will have on display of Fire /EMS Apparatus for the area, Law Enforcement, Clermont County Emergency Management, Board of Health, Air Care, US Army,
Mercy Health Mammogram Screening, Red Cross and Salvation Army.
During these event children of all ages including adults will have Safety programs that will provide education as well as fun filled activities for all school age children. Refreshments will be avail- able at no charge.
Meet Sparky, face paint- ing and other events for everyone.
Contact: William (BJ) Jetter Ph.D. Fire Chief at 513-734-0847 or 513-615- 3768 for more information.
Email: wjetter@monroetwp-oh.gov
Website: www.monroetwpfire.net
