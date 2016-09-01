Local residents earn degree from WGU
The following local residents have received their degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The university held its 31st semi-annual commencement ceremony in Salt Lake City on July 16 and celebrated the graduation of more than 8,000 graduates.
• Stephen Grigsby of Amelia (45102) has received his Bachelor of Science in IT – Security Emphasis degree.
• Kristi Roll of Batavia (45103) has received her Master of Arts in English Language Learning (PreK-12) degree.
At its commencement, the university awarded 4,944 undergraduate and 3,103 graduate degrees in business, information technology, K-12 teacher education, and healthcare professions, including nursing. Graduates reside in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, as well as Armed Forces personnel stationed overseas. Dell Loy Hansen, founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Wasatch Group, delivered the commencement address. Students who were not able to at- tend the ceremony in person were able to watch the event via live video stream on the WGU website.
Designed to meet the needs of busy working adults, WGU’s competency-based model makes it possible for students to set their own study schedules and move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. While WGU’s online degree programs are rigorous and challenging, adult learners are still able to earn their degrees without sacrificing work, family, and financial obligations. As a result, many students are able to accelerate their studies, finishing faster and saving money, as the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree is about 2 1/2 years.
These new graduates join more than 65,000 alumni who have advanced their careers by earning a degree at WGU.
According to a 2015 Harris Poll, 94 percent of recent WGU graduates are employed full time, compared with the national average of 89 per- cent.
In addition, WGU graduates report a quicker re- turn on their college investment-with an aver- age increase in annual income of nearly $11,000 in the first one to two years after graduation.
