September 1st, 2016

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The season is still young, but girls’ soccer teams across the county find themselves in close battles on the pitch this season.

On Aug. 23, Amelia dominated Norwood en route to a 6-0 victory. Ally Brown scored three goals, while Abby Brown, Megan DeWald and Lauren Gilbert all chipped in one each. Senior goalkeeper Shelby Elder earned the shutout for the Lady Barons. Clermont Northeastern knocked off the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats 3-1 thanks to goals from Andrea Johnson, Kayla Nichols and Megan Easterday. Freshman Emma Beesten tallied Williamsburg’s only score. Georgetown defeated Bethel-Tate 4-1 and Western Brown defeated Goshen 4-2.

In the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, Milford earned a 2-1 win over Sycamore thanks to goals from Brynn Rolfson and McKinley Dumm.

The Lady Tigers returned to the pitch one night later and lost 9-0 to Roger Bacon. New Richmond edged Amelia 1-0.

Multiple teams were in action on Aug. 25. Bethel-Tate rallied to defeat Felicity 3-0, while Blanchester slipped past Clermont Northeastern 2-1. Batavia’s lone goal came off the foot of junior Cati Hatfield, while fellow junior Chloe Ducker tallied eight saves to maintain the 1-0 shutout victory.

In the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, Milford dropped a 4-3 decision to Centerville and Glen Este fell to Mercy 4-2. The Lady Trojans battled Clinton Massie on Aug. 27, picking up a 1-0 win.

On Sept. 1, Glen Este visits Sycamore in ECC action. Batavia visits Amelia while New Richmond travels to Western Brown. Bethel-Tate takes a road trip to Blanchester, while CNE hosts Georgetown and Goshen hosts Norwood. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

