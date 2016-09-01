Free car seats available to low-income families
Clermont County Public Health is offering free car seats to income eligible Clermont County residents. The car seats are given out as part of the Ohio Buckles Buckeyes program which provides child safety seats and booster seats to eligible low-income families throughout Ohio.
The program is sponsored by the Ohio Department of Health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, car seats can reduce the risk of death to infants by 71 percent and booster seats can reduce the risk for serious injury by 45 percent for children between the ages of 4 and 8. “Car seats save lives and we want to make sure that families who may not already have a safety seat can obtain one,” said Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit.
In Ohio, state law requires that children less than 4 years old or 40 pounds must use a child safety seat. Children between 4 and 8 years old must use a booster seat, un- less they are at least 4 feet 9 inches tall.
The seats are free, but parents or guardians must attend a training class, be- fore they receive their seat.
“Our staff will make sure that the seats are installed correctly before a child is buckled in for the first time,” said Nesbit.
To receive a free car seat, Clermont County residents must:
· meet income eligibilityguidelines
· have or be the legal guardian of a child, or be pregnant
· attend class and installation training
· live in Clermont County
Pregnant mothers may receive their seat and training prior to the birth of their child.
For more information on the Ohio Buckles Buckeyes program or to inquire about eligibility, visit www.ccphohio.org or call 513-735-8400.
Julia: My prayers are with you and your family. Your higher power will guide...
joe miller: First they should repave old St. Rt. 32 between Batavia and Burg. A di...
daniel hammond: cigarette butts bio-degrade within 3 weeks to 6 months for desert cond...
daniel hammond: Another reason to ban smoking, George said, is because of litter. Ciga...
daniel hammond: One reason is that there is no safe level of second hand smoke, accord...