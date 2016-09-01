Clermont County Public Health is offering free car seats to income eligible Clermont County residents. The car seats are given out as part of the Ohio Buckles Buckeyes program which provides child safety seats and booster seats to eligible low-income families throughout Ohio.

The program is sponsored by the Ohio Department of Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, car seats can reduce the risk of death to infants by 71 percent and booster seats can reduce the risk for serious injury by 45 percent for children between the ages of 4 and 8. “Car seats save lives and we want to make sure that families who may not already have a safety seat can obtain one,” said Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit.