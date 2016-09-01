September 1st, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Teams from all across Clermont County ventured to Washington Township on Aug. 24 for the Felicity-Franklin Early Bird Run, which for many squads served as the opener to their cross country campaigns.

On the boys’ side, a pair of Batavia Bulldogs posted solid performances. Bethel-Tate’s Jackson Coates placed second with a time of 16:41.70. Nathan DeRose and Dylan Young were right behind Coates, earning third and fourth place finishes, respectively.

Batavia head coach Kristen Wells praised both DeRose and Young, saying the two captains have helped guide the team’s younger runners.

“They’re unbeatable when it comes to heart for the sport, and they consistently hold themselves and each other to high standards, which makes them both so successful,” Wells said. “As captains, they have also taken some of the younger crew under their wings.”

Two of those newcomers include Ethan Clark and Ridge Cook, the latter of whom finished 13th in Felicity. Wells said the pair have shown consistent improvement, even dating back to last season.

“[Cook] has put in a lot of training miles and continues to be a consistent fourth runner for us, if not better,” Wells said. “[Clark] was a new runner who [set] personal records in six of seven meets he ran in last year. He has not stopped improving and continues to impress practice after practice.”

Felicity’s Jared Boeckmann was fifth, finishing eight seconds ahead of New Richmond’s Luke Glenn. Amelia’s Tom Casavant finished seventh to lead the Barons. Goshen’s Michael Mason placed 11th.

In the team standings, New Richmond finished second, eight points behind Eastern Brown. Batavia was fourth with 98 points, four ahead of the Bethel-Tate Tigers. Amelia, Felicity and Goshen finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Amelia’s Maddie Walker won the girls’ event by over a minute, finishing with a time of 19:19.70. New Richmond’s Jenna Burns placed second, ahead of Walker’s teammate Morgan Walsh. Another Lady Baron, Maria Cardarelli, placed fifth with New Richmond’s Caitie Biehle finishing sixth.

Kaitlyn Sharp paced the Lady Cardinals with a 10th-place effort, finishing in 25:05.51. Goshen’s Avery Amundson earned a 13th-place finish, while Grace White paced the Bethel-Tate squad by crossing the line in 14th.

Amelia won the team title handily with 29 points. New Richmond finished second with 49, while Bethel-Tate’s took third with 68.

The race was not the first meet for either Amelia squad. The Barons participated in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Preseason Invitational in Hebron, Ohio, and again Walker had a solid performance for the team.

She placed seventh overall, finishing with a time of 19:40.50. Three of the runners that finished ahead of Walker also earned spots in the top 15 of the 2015 state cross country championships.

She led the Lady Barons to a 17th place finish in the team standings, while the boys’ team finished 24th.

Glen Este also got a jump-start on the 2016 campaign by participating in the Clark Montessori Two-Miler on Aug. 23. Logan Westendorf paced the Trojan runners, finishing in 15:36.53. Zech Crouch crossed the line in 17:03.17, while Aaron Westendorf posted a time of 20:54.17. Chloe Reynolds was the only Lady Trojan to race. She crossed the line in 20:24.

All but one of the county schools returned to action on Aug. 27 at four different races. Amelia traveled to Wilmington for the 2016 FinishTiming XC Classic, held at Wilmington College. Walker won this race as well, finishing five seconds ahead of Mason’s Ellie Brush. The Lady Barons would place 10th overall as a team, while the boys’ team placed 16th.

Meanwhile, the Milford Eagles got their season started at Lakota West. The boys’ squad finished ninth out of 13 teams, led by an eighth-place finish from Harris Craycraft. Peter Kroeger placed 36th, posting a time of 18:13.4. Ryan Wolf led the New Richmond Lions, finishing in 19:38.1.

On the girls’ side, New Richmond’s Jenna Burns placed third, roughly 45 seconds behind race winner Hannah Rasmussen from Kings. Emma Beck led Milford, finishing in 21:49.40. The Lady Eagles placed 10th while New Richmond totaled 344 points and placed 13th.

Bethel-Tate traveled to St. Mary Central Catholic High School for the Panther Run to Fun at Mills Creek Golf Course. Coates won the boys’ event, with teammate Justin Royer finishing 19th. As a team, the Tigers tallied 73 points and finished in third place.

Royer and his brother Zane, a sophomore, could play off each other and help the other improve this season, according to Bethel-Tate head coach Pam Taylor. The pair are a part of a Bethel-Tate squad that has a few returning runners who can make a splash in 2016, according to Taylor.

“[Senior] Morgan Reinhart is a strong runner and one of our top five,” Taylor said. “[Fellow senior] Haley Taylor is back after two ACL surgeries, she was all-league prior to her injuries.”

Allison Parks led the Lady Tigers by crossing the line in 14:45.58. She and the rest of the Lady Tigers would finish the team standings in ninth place.

Finally, several local schools participated in the Fayetteville Invitational. Williamsburg’s Hope Schaljo finished fourth, three seconds ahead of Felicity’s Sharp. Another Lady Cardinal, Madison Winter, placed eighth, while Goshen’s Kelsey Salmons finished 10th.

The Lady Wildcats would finish third as a team, thanks to strong performances by Schaljo and Laurin Ellis. Clermont Northeastern, Goshen and Felicity did not place in the team standings due to having less than five runners. The boys’ event was cancelled due to heat.