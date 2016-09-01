Braydon Bevens kicked off his campaign for the Ohio State Board of Education on Aug. 24 to rep- resent the 10th District.

“I am running for the State School Board because public education has deeply impacted my life, and I know that it will greatly impact the lives of my children,” said Bevens. “I attended public schools, I am sending my children to public schools, and I have served as a substitute teacher in the Waverly Local School District. I believe that we need to fully fund our public schools in order to provide our children with a quality education, regardless of what ZIP code they live in. I am running as a concerned parent who wants to improve the quality of Ohio public schools for all our children.”