Braydon Bevens announces run for State School Board

September 1st, 2016    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

Braydon Bevens kicked off his campaign for the Ohio State Board of Education on Aug. 24 to rep- resent the 10th District.

“I am running for the State School Board because public education has deeply impacted my life, and I know that it will greatly impact the lives of my children,” said Bevens. “I attended public schools, I am sending my children to public schools, and I have served as a substitute teacher in the Waverly Local School District. I believe that we need to fully fund our public schools in order to provide our children with a quality education, regardless of what ZIP code they live in. I am running as a concerned parent who wants to improve the quality of Ohio public schools for all our children.”

Bevens is a small-business owner specializing in property management. Bevens also served as a volunteer firefighter in Pee Pee Township, a member of the Pike County Housing Authority and a substitute teacher for the Waverly Local School District.

The 10th District on the Ohio State Board of Edu- cation includes the 10th, 14th and 17th Senate Districts, including Clark, Greene, Madison, Fayette, Clinton Clermont, Brown, Highland, Ross, Pike, Adams, Scioto, Lawrence, Jackson, and Gallia counties as well as portions of Pickaway and Vinton counties.

Bevens lives in Waverly with his wife and two children, and one of his children is currently enrolled in the public school system.

 

SHARE: share on facebook share on digg share on linkedin share on stumbleupon email to a friend
«
»

Leave a Reply

 

  • Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    74°F
    real feel: 72°F
    humidity: 52%
    wind speed: 4 m/s NNE
     
  • E.C. Nurre Funeral Homes
  • Holman GMC
  • Health Source of Ohio

    • Copyright © 2011-16 Clermont Sun Publishing Company.