September 1st, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Amelia Library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 10, as repairs continue on the parking lot.

The book drop-off boxes will not be available Sept. 10. Books and other materials can be dropped off at any other library. For branch addresses and phone numbers, visit clermontlibary.org . Also, materials can be renewed online.

Work on the Amelia parking lot began Aug. 15. Most of the work was done after hours. Sections of the parking lot will remain open until Sept. 10 so patrons can access the library and drop off boxes. The parking lot is expected to reopen at noon Monday, Sept. 12.

The dates will change in case of wet weather.