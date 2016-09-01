Agents encourage parents to explain the dangers of alcoho
September 1st, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
All across the state of Ohio, young adults are getting ready to embark on a new adventure – college. This is the first time many of them will be away from home.
Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) want to make sure the students understand the dangers of alcohol and getting intoxicated, before they get to campus.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their sons and daughters on the importance of making good decisions and staying with friends they can trust.
“Be frank with your kids, make them aware of the dangers of alcohol to keep themselves and their friends from getting in a position where they could be harmed or they could
