Schedule your annual mammogram today!

It’s easy with Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program, which has three mobile units offering you screening mammograms in 15 minutes at locations convenient to your home or workplace.

Since January 2013, Mercy Health Mobile Mammography’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was the first in region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular mobile mammography program that extends Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s network of care throughout Greater Cincinnati.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier.

If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686- 3300 for more information.

Please make your appointment (required) by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855- 746-5123).

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, compassionate, quality care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in September:

Anderson Township, Kroger

7580 Beechmont Ave., Ohio 45255

September 26, 2016

Eastgate, Mercy Health – Mt. Carmel Family Medicine

473 Batavia Road/Old State Route 74, Ohio 45244

September 6, 2016

Milford, Kroger

1093 State Route 28, Ohio 45150

September 16, 2016

Milford, Lowes

5694 Romar Drive, Ohio

September 23, 2016 8:00-10:30AM

Mt. Orab, Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Family Medicine

621 W. Main St., Ohio 45154

September 6, 2016

Sardinia, Mercy Health – Sardinia Family Medicine

7109 Bachman Road, Ohio 45171

September 23, 2016

Union Township/ Clermont County, Lowes

618 Mt. Moriah Drive, Ohio 45245

September 26, 2016

 

