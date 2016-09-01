Schedule your annual mammogram today!

It’s easy with Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program, which has three mobile units offering you screening mammograms in 15 minutes at locations convenient to your home or workplace.

Since January 2013, Mercy Health Mobile Mammography’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was the first in region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular mobile mammography program that extends Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s network of care throughout Greater Cincinnati.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier.