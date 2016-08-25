August 25th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Pavement repair work is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23 on state Route 222.

One lane of traffic will be maintained on state Route 222 between Batavia and state Route 125 each weekday from 7 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 2.

Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and lane closures. All work is weather dependent.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.