August 25th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Pierce Township Board of Trustees are holding a special meeting to discuss acquisition of properties from Tri-State-Improvement Corporation (Duke Energy, Inc.) as pursuant to the Settlement Agreement of Sept. 30, 1986, and to discuss such other matters as may come before the Board.

This special meeting will take place on Monday Aug. 29, 2016 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Pierce Township offices located at 950 Locust Corner Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245. The special meeting is called pursuant to the provisions of the Ohio Revised Code, including section 121.22(F).

All interested parties are invited to attend.