August 25th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Colleen S. Hannah, 69 years old of Felicity, Ohio passed away on August 22, 2016.

She is survived by her Husband: Michael Hannah. 2 Children: Mike (Donna) Hannah and Missy (Joseph) Durham. 4 Grandchildren: Charles Hannah, Hunter Meade, Nicholas Hannah and Danica Durham. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Many Friends.

Member of the Clermont #135 Eastern Star and Brown County Master Gardner.

Funeral Services will be at the Felicity Christian Church, 847 St Rt 133, Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Friday, August 26, 2016, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 25, 2016, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, also at the church with Eastern Star services at 6:00 PM.

Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120.

Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to: Felicity Christian Church, PO Box 102, Felicity, Ohio 45120.