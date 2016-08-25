August 25th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Rodenberg, 64 years old of Batavia, Ohio passed away on August 17, 2016, at Mercy Hospital Clermont, Batavia, Ohio. He is survived by his Wife: Kathy Jo Rodenberg. 4 children: Jason (Melissa) Rodenberg, Jill (Bobby Strotman) Rodenberg, Chad (Sarah Barwick) Hannah and Jenny Hannah. 6 Grandchildren: Zac Rodenberg, Tyler Parrett, Blake Davis, Logan Baker, Chad Hannah, Jr. and Jackson Hannah. Mother and Father: Betty and the late Bill Rodenberg. Uncle: Bob (Gay) Norris. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Many Friends. Member of the Amelia F&AM Lodge #590, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati and Syrian Shrine. Masonic Services with funeral services to follow, were at the LifeStream Christian Church, 2170 Bauer Rd, Batavia, Ohio 45103, on Wednesday, August 24, 2016, at 11:00 AM. Visitation was on Tuesday, August 23, 2016, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Memorials may be made to: LifeStream Christian Church.