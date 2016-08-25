August 25th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Ann Benjamin, 95 of Williamsburg, OH passed away Saturday, August 20, 2016, at Hospice of Cincinnati Anderson Care Center. She was born March 18, 1921, in Michigan and was the daughter of the late Ruby and Charles Bruckner. Ann was preceded in death by her three husbands, Arthur Walsh, Frank Anson and Austin Benjamin. She was a teacher and counselor at Williamsburg High School, a home health nurse in Englewood Florida, and a member of the Carmelite Organization in the Catholic Church.

Ann is survived by her son, Gregory Walsh (Jeri) and two daughters, Margaret Kools and Patricia Marshall, along with five Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren.

Services will be held at St Ann’s Church in Williamsburg, OH at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 25, 2016, by Father Bachman, and the burial services will be at Mt Moriah Cemetery. Visitation was at T.P. White Funeral home in Mt. Washington on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm.