Wildcats down Rockets with three-point barrage
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor The Williamsburg Wildcats’ boys basketball team hit a total of 12 three-pointers in an 81-57 victory over the Fayetteville Rockets on Dec. 23. Williamsburg launched bombs from behind the arc early and often against the Rockets. Drew McKibben started the game by scoring the first five points for Williamsburg, including [ Read More ]
County Commissioners sworn in
By Megan Alley Sun Staff New Clermont County Commissioner David Painter and incumbent Commissioner Ed Humphrey were both sworn in on Dec. 30, 2016 for their upcoming four-year terms. Painter is replacing former Commissioner Bob Proud, who recently retired after 28 years of service so that he could devote his time to being a stay-at-home [ Read More ]
Leahy sworn in as Clermont County Sheriff
By Megan Alley Sun Staff New Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy was sworn into his post by outgoing Sheriff A.J. “Tim” Rodenberg at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2017. Leahy ran unopposed and was elected in November 2016. Seventy of the Sheriff’s Office’s 80 Deputies were also sworn in during the ceremony, which was held [ Read More ]
Stears leads locals at GMVWA Holiday Tournament
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor Three Clermont County teams made the trip north to Fairborn, Ohio to compete in the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Wrestling Tournament. Glen Este, Milford and Williamsburg sent wrestlers to the Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State for the event, which took place Dec. 27-28. Williamsburg’s Brian [ Read More ]
Bulldogs win CNE Holiday Tournament title
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor The Batavia Bulldogs boys’ basketball team finished December strong, winning six of their final seven games including two at Clermont Northeastern High School to win the CNE Holiday Classic. Batavia began the two-day event with a 58-44 win over St. Bernard. Batavia got off to a strong start in the [ Read More ]
Off-duty cop drops gun in Milford movie theater, causes panic
By Megan Alley Sun Staff An off-duty Cincinnati police officer who was acting oddly caused alarm and a mass exodus when she dropped a handgun in a Milford movie theater on Jan. 6. At about 9:24 p.m., Milford police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun inside theater seven at Cinemark [ Read More ]
Amelia bests Batavia 37-33
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor Two Clermont County boys’ basketball teams engaged in a defensive struggle on Friday, Jan. 6 when the Batavia Bulldogs faced off against the Amelia Barons. The teams combined to score just 70 points total with the Barons taking the 37-33 victory thanks to a late rally. The Barons led 19-14 [ Read More ]
