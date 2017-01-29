New Richmond gazebo destroyed, reward offered
By Megan Alley Sun staff Village of New Richmond officials are offering a $500 reward to anyone that can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in destroying the gazebo in Rose Vesper Park. Vandals collapsed and destroyed the gazebo on Jan. 18 between 10 p.m. and midnight, according to a [ Read More ]
Community grieves loss of schoolteacher
By Megan Alley Sun staff The New Richmond Middle School community is mourning the sudden loss of beloved teacher Erin Keith, who died the morning of Jan. 15. Keith, 40, of New Richmond, died in her home while she was sleeping, according to a statement from New Richmond Exempted Village School District Superintendent Adam Bird. [ Read More ]
Bethel-Tate defense key in win over Batavi
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor Two of the top teams in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference squared off in a cross-division bout on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Batavia Bulldogs traveled to Bethel-Tate to take on the Tigers, who entered the game in second place in the SBAAC-National Division. Batavia sat in third place [ Read More ]
‘Silver City’: It’s where you should be going out west next
Should moral judgment be used when choosing Hall of Famers?
The sweet spot
A ginger in the sun
New Year’s Evolution
