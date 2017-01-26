Library features new flood exhibit
By Megan Alley Sun staff The New Richmond Branch of the Clermont County Public Library is currently featuring an exhibit commemorating the anniversary of two different floods. Mary Allen, councilwoman, created the exhibit in conjunction with Historic New Richmond, the Clermont County Library, local historians and New Richmond residents. The exhibit memorializes the 80th and [ Read More ]
Former village of Batavia mayor dies
By Megan Alley Sun staff Former village of Batavia Mayor Richard Jamieson, 93, died on Jan. 9 in his summer home in Sarasota, Florida. “It was hard to lose him this week,” son Andy Jamieson said. Richard Jamieson was elected to the Batavia Village Council in 1955. He was appointed as mayor in March 1956 [ Read More ]
Bethel-Tate bests Williamsburg in SBAAC showdown
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor Two girls’ basketball teams entered play on Thursday, Jan. 12 with matching 4-0 records in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s National Division, but only one would keep their perfect mark. Williamsburg hosted Bethel-Tate in a conference clash on Jan. 12 and, despite jumping ahead 11-1 early in the [ Read More ]
The value of educating children at an early age
I took to this immediately!
Delivering results in 2016
Our system comes with no guarantees
WCLSD retire-rehire concerns
Bill Duckworth: I will always remember " Junior " as a nice, friendly fellow. I was bl...
Paul Burns: Bethel Tate varsity coach should be suspended by the league. He was y...
Hannah: I love you Uncle Tony. Gone from our homes but not from our hearts. I ...
Jay Noble: I completely agree. I think we do need our own police department, how...
Daniel Hof: Patrick, I just saw your comment about wanting to install a Purple ...