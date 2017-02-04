Felicity bakery offers gluten-free treats
By Megan Alley Sun staff There’s a new bake shop in the village of Felicity that specializes in offering all natural, 100 percent gluten-free treats. Sweet Felicity opened at 311 W. Walnut St. on Oct. 31, 2016. The shop is the passion project of owner and retired nurse Kelly Ausman, who “develops every product and [ Read More ]
New gun range opens in Goshen Township
By Brett Milam Editor From garage to gun range, Steve Ling has opened the latest indoor gun range in Goshen Township, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 27. Hammer Down Range at 1616 Ohio 28 hopes to be something of a social club, Ling said. “Use the lounge and talk about other stuff,” Ling [ Read More ]
Glen Este rolls past Western Brown
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor By the time the final buzzer sounded on Glen Este’s non-conference home match against Western Brown on Saturday, Jan. 28, Trojans head coach Craig Reick had two reasons to celebrate. The first could be seen on the scoreboard, as Glen Este earned a 52-34 victory over Western Brown. The second [ Read More ]
Whether it’s front-to-back or back-to front, plenty of hugs in children’s book
Compassion, security, and our national identity
The madness of Super Bowl coverage
He made me smile
Divest from war, invest in people
