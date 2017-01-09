Schmogrow not guilty by reason of insanity
By Kelly Cantwell Editor The woman arrested at Monroe Elementary on Aug. 16 for bringing a gun onto school property was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Dec. 22. Alayne Schmogrow, 55, of Monroe Township, was charged with one count of weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and one
Milford swimmers sweep Butler Invitational
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor The Milford Eagles boys and girls swim teams posted solid performances in the Butler High School Invitational on Dec. 17, sweeping both titles. In the boys' 50 meter freestyle, Milford placed swimmers in first and second position. Sophomore Tyler Babinec won the event with a time of 22.55 seconds, placing
Wildcats down Rockets with three-point barrage
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor The Williamsburg Wildcats' boys basketball team hit a total of 12 three-pointers in an 81-57 victory over the Fayetteville Rockets on Dec. 23. Williamsburg launched bombs from behind the arc early and often against the Rockets. Drew McKibben started the game by scoring the first five points for Williamsburg, including
County Commissioners sworn in
By Megan Alley Sun Staff New Clermont County Commissioner David Painter and incumbent Commissioner Ed Humphrey were both sworn in on Dec. 30, 2016 for their upcoming four-year terms. Painter is replacing former Commissioner Bob Proud, who recently retired after 28 years of service so that he could devote his time to being a stay-at-home
Leahy sworn in as Clermont County Sheriff
By Megan Alley Sun Staff New Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy was sworn into his post by outgoing Sheriff A.J. "Tim" Rodenberg at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2017. Leahy ran unopposed and was elected in November 2016. Seventy of the Sheriff's Office's 80 Deputies were also sworn in during the ceremony, which was held
Stears leads locals at GMVWA Holiday Tournament
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor Three Clermont County teams made the trip north to Fairborn, Ohio to compete in the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Wrestling Tournament. Glen Este, Milford and Williamsburg sent wrestlers to the Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State for the event, which took place Dec. 27-28. Williamsburg's Brian
Bulldogs win CNE Holiday Tournament title
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor The Batavia Bulldogs boys' basketball team finished December strong, winning six of their final seven games including two at Clermont Northeastern High School to win the CNE Holiday Classic. Batavia began the two-day event with a 58-44 win over St. Bernard. Batavia got off to a strong start in the
Naloxone can save a life
Fake news and its negative impact
Snow made for a great day!
Out-of-network ER docs may charge big bucks
Two new laws will save hundreds of millions of dollars
