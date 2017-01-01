Schmogrow not guilty by reason of insanity
By Kelly Cantwell Editor The woman arrested at Monroe Elementary on Aug. 16 for bringing a gun onto school property was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Dec. 22. Alayne Schmogrow, 55, of Monroe Township, was charged with one count of weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and one [ Read More ]
Milford swimmers sweep Butler Invitational
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor The Milford Eagles boys and girls swim teams posted solid performances in the Butler High School Invitational on Dec. 17, sweeping both titles. In the boys’ 50 meter freestyle, Milford placed swimmers in first and second position. Sophomore Tyler Babinec won the event with a time of 22.55 seconds, placing [ Read More ]
Wildcats down Rockets with three-point barrage
By Garth Shanklin Sports Editor The Williamsburg Wildcats’ boys basketball team hit a total of 12 three-pointers in an 81-57 victory over the Fayetteville Rockets on Dec. 23. Williamsburg launched bombs from behind the arc early and often against the Rockets. Drew McKibben started the game by scoring the first five points for Williamsburg, including [ Read More ]
